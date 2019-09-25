Fiserv (FISV) Stake Has Increased by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc; Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $514,304

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 909,201 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.32 million, up from 906,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $178.81. About 6.84M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Tech Titans Nearing Record-Breaking Level Hang on Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: .@Nvidia is doubling the amount of memory on Tesla V100 to 32GB from 16GB. Available now. #GTC18 #GCT2018 #NVEnlighten; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 5,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 192,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56M, up from 186,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.05. About 1.94M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 96,848 shares to 664,435 shares, valued at $27.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 11,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,440 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AI, Edge Computing, and Ray Tracing Growth Mean NVIDIA Is Still a Buy – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Nvidia (NVDA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Bumpy Growth Next Two Years For Nvidia? – Forbes” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia: Ray Tracing Graphics Cards Gain Traction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,745 are owned by Stephens Ar. Compton Mgmt Ri owns 0.1% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,400 shares. World Asset has 41,212 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc has 18 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 65,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Llc holds 0.02% or 1,262 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd has 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Notis invested 0.48% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability reported 9,522 shares stake. Homrich And Berg holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,320 shares. Alps, Colorado-based fund reported 2,355 shares. Cibc Markets has 49,527 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gladius Management Lp holds 2,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 7,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toscafund Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 186,284 shares for 23.2% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0.06% or 4,719 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 80,417 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Company Inc stated it has 3,450 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Com, a Washington-based fund reported 2,431 shares. First Allied Advisory has 2,609 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) stated it has 2.18M shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 246,158 shares stake. Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 6.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stifel has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Archon Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 4.68% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wesbanco National Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 6,589 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 17,799 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,250 shares.