Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Transamerica Financial Advisors Trimmed by $628,642 Its Stake; Black Diamond Capital Management Holds Holding in Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1,836 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 2.82 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Wespac Limited Co holds 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 6,064 shares. American Management invested in 117,350 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.19% or 23,844 shares. Boston Family Office holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,764 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company reported 0.18% stake. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Svcs has invested 0.7% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Street Corp has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Coastline holds 2,510 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Finemark Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 5,200 shares. Hills Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 1.89% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.06 million shares.

