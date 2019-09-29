Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased Its Holding by $497,406; As Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Market Valuation Rose, Churchill Management Lifted Stake by $1.60 Million

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 13,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 86,328 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59M, up from 73,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 186,736 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7.51M shares. Cullinan Associates Inc, Kentucky-based fund reported 68,420 shares. Fiduciary Trust stated it has 14,593 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meritage Portfolio Management holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 155,661 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Foundry Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dowling And Yahnke Lc holds 0.13% or 16,740 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 74,428 shares. Dudley & Shanley owns 311,550 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 507,829 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 5.02 million shares. Glenmede Na invested in 17,315 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 4,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 42,345 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $545.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: FIS and Worldpay Merge to Create Payments Giant – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FIS Ranks First in IDC FinTech Rankings for Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Number of Real-time Payment Systems Continues to Grow Globally, FIS Report Shows – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Business Satisfaction with Banks Dips But Remains High in Annual FIS Study – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 344,351 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 87,187 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 126,928 shares. Argent Communications owns 1,768 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Limited Co holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.84% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 107,201 shares. Burney Co invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 34,515 shares. Palestra Ltd holds 3.01% or 843,420 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co LP holds 0% or 2,751 shares. Hexavest reported 0% stake. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc stated it has 400 shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 6,068 shares to 14,737 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr U.S. Med Dvc Etf (IHI) by 7,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,639 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).