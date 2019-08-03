Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Legacy Private Trust Has Trimmed Holding; Mcdonald Capital Investors Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Lowered by $3.08 Million as Valuation Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 66,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.76M, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q EPS 84c; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 16,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 177,487 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, down from 194,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,834 shares to 239,555 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 164,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

