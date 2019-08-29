Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Ami Investment Management Cut by $608,960 Its Stake; Rothschild Investment Trimmed Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake by $1.10 Million as Share Price Rose

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 4,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 47,855 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 51,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $10.41 during the last trading session, reaching $286.47. About 1.13M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.87 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,875 shares to 11,330 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53 million for 31.32 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.