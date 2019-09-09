Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increased Its Holding by $14.46 Million as Shares Rose; Ckw Financial Group Has Upped Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Position by $1.10 Million; Valuation Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 231.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 164,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 235,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79 million, up from 71,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.06. About 2.24M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 71,829 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 1.34% or 171,731 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.06% or 23,534 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 49,642 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 4,568 shares. First Mercantile Tru Company has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,910 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.36% or 29,265 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 13,442 shares. Mairs invested in 2.04M shares. Enterprise Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 203 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wexford Ltd Partnership has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Osborne Ptnrs Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 43,300 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.01% or 3,225 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Inc owns 12 shares.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 29,533 shares to 35,238 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,157 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).