Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Price Declined, Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Position

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 89,691 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 95,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.68. About 3.08M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $223.4. About 763,009 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45 million and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 37.00 million shares to 2,278 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,605 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 33,216 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,216 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 382,906 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Mi has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritable Lp holds 0.02% or 13,666 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited holds 0.42% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 336,543 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 15,391 are held by Montecito Bank And Trust. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,716 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cambridge Fincl Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 81,339 shares. City Fl holds 31,482 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchang Traded Fd I (FMB) by 7,587 shares to 24,577 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).