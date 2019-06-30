Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Westwood Management Has Decreased Holding by $952,864 as Stock Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder First Heartland Consultants Lowered Position as Share Value Declined

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 73.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 30,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,923 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $587,000, down from 41,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 10,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, down from 199,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 2.67M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 28.14 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76M and $356.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT) by 25,777 shares to 31,367 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr.