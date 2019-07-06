Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Holding by $5.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Jana Partners Cut Its Stake by $114.52 Million as Valuation Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60M, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 850,358 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds HD Supply Inc. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stbl; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 57,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92 million, down from 249,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 829,649 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 13,422 shares. Regions Fin Corporation holds 0% or 3,433 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 1.58 million shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Korea Inv Corp accumulated 276,649 shares. 645,000 were accumulated by Marathon Partners Equity Mngmt Ltd. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 27,470 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Com holds 29,225 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 1.20 million shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 1.93M shares. Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Ulysses Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 771,689 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.23% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stanley holds 0.3% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) or 28,467 shares.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.