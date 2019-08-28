Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding; Redwood Investments Stake in Wd (WDFC) Increased by $2.11 Million

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83M, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 63,714 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 12,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 80,231 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, up from 67,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $179.72. About 585 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – FOR FY 2018 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $4.07 AND $4.14

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 559 shares to 33,162 shares, valued at $38.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.83M for 30.78 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 27,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Penbrook Mgmt Llc has invested 1.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.03% or 5,100 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Llc accumulated 46,686 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service, a West Virginia-based fund reported 43,083 shares. Tompkins Fin holds 0.02% or 1,044 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 267,496 shares. Senator Group Inc Lp reported 1.00M shares. Court Place Advsr holds 0.39% or 10,853 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 147,071 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp invested in 3.85 million shares. Atria Invs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,548 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 246,102 were reported by Torray Limited.

