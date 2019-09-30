Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Transamerica Financial Advisors Increased Holding by $342,706; Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.25 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 64,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 6.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 842,731 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kansas-based Intrust Bancshares Na has invested 2.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hightower Trust Services Lta has 3.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 60,100 were accumulated by Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 255,926 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors has 1.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Investment Limited Partnership holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,475 shares. 4,677 were reported by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited, a New York-based fund reported 34,001 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 41,195 shares. Nfc Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,062 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation holds 3.37% or 105,182 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,391 shares. Mrj Capital Inc owns 51,541 shares. The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 3.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcrae Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 6.02% or 112,278 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,768 shares to 28,040 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

