Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $628,642 as Shares Rose; Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Share Price Rose While Aquiline Capital Partners Has Cut Holding by $1.06 Million

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108.42. About 2.33 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 208,099 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,325 were reported by Ameritas Invest Partners. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 0.01% or 490 shares. Hl Fincl Service Lc owns 15,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Argent Trust accumulated 5,664 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 52,332 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested in 86,731 shares. 158 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 245 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 5,301 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 118,581 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 5,339 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 223 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,489 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 125,367 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 125,443 shares.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.35M for 9.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 29.15 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.