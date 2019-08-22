Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Trimmed Its Stake by $11.02 Million as Valuation Rose; Franklin Resources Raised Its Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) Holding by $6.80 Million

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 125,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 362,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.98M, down from 487,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 822,111 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 453,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.75% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.05 million, up from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Revance Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $488.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 126,039 shares traded. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) has declined 55.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RVNC News: 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics: Departure Isn’t Based on Any Disagreement With Company’s Acctg Principles or Practices; 18/04/2018 – Retrotope Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Positive Phase 1b/2a Findings for RT001 in Friedreich’s Ataxia; 19/04/2018 – Revance Investor Day Highlights New Neuroscience Indications in Development; 21/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC – REITERATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN JANUARY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Caryn McDowell as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary; 08/05/2018 – Revance Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/05/2018 – REVANCE THERAPEUTICS INC -LAUREN SILVERNAIL HAS RESIGNED AS REVANCE’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 29, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Revance Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 1.04M shares to 149,925 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold RVNC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). United Automobile Association has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 30,675 shares. Phoenix Adviser Lc owns 0.17% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 4,900 shares. Daiwa Securities has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). New York-based Rothschild Asset Management Us has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Northern Trust owns 0% invested in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) for 498,934 shares. Pnc Svcs stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% or 373,904 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) or 11,388 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,242 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.08M for 31.31 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 109,200 shares to 154,600 shares, valued at $22.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Com accumulated 2,800 shares. Dudley Shanley owns 346,750 shares. Bath Savings invested in 1.78% or 95,441 shares. 302,835 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap And Equity. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nbt Retail Bank N A has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Condor Mngmt accumulated 4,494 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 89,691 were accumulated by Whitnell And Company. Farmers And Merchants Invs reported 97,965 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 1,450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 49,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt owns 4,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Omers Administration invested in 0.06% or 53,200 shares. Korea Invest holds 144,100 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.