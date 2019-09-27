Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $45.50 Million; Healthcor Management LP Has Increased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $2.95 Million; Shares Rose

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 35,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 1.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.37 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 5.80M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Aduro Announces Milestone Achieved under Merck Collaboration for Initiation of Anti-CD27 Phase I Trial in Advanced Solid Tumors; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.58 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.18M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cohen Lawrence B has 0.18% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested in 455,513 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bb&T Secs Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 131,893 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 201,776 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi reported 3,600 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Llc has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toscafund Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 186,284 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 51,765 shares. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 115,995 shares stake. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department reported 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 212,964 shares. Martin Management holds 3.48% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 151,731 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chesapeake Asset Management Lc reported 5.15% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Coastline Trust reported 0.84% stake. Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 166,810 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Associate has 2.49% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). New England Rech invested in 23,745 shares. Fincl Consulate accumulated 0.32% or 8,449 shares. Amica Retiree Med holds 0.76% or 11,046 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Limited Liability owns 45,890 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Fdx invested in 63,744 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.02M shares. Lesa Sroufe & owns 5,100 shares. Natixis stated it has 1.25% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.88% or 24,240 shares. Provise Group Limited Liability stated it has 25,817 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 206,650 shares to 33,350 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,190 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

