Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Increased Holding; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 5,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 192,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 186,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 3.62 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 49,729 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.14 million, down from 51,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $289.89. About 2.85 million shares traded or 49.45% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 399 shares. Mirae Asset Global Com Limited accumulated 83,688 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And invested in 1.74% or 70,592 shares. 5,098 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 1.22M shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Company Na holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 226,694 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 806,449 shares. 48,516 were reported by International Inc Ca. Triangle Securities Wealth Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 865 shares. Mitchell, Kansas-based fund reported 13,960 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate Incorporated owns 1,626 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Capital Interest Limited Ca accumulated 12,859 shares. M&T Comml Bank holds 203,914 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc invested in 1,780 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin Tn has invested 0.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,107 shares to 75,550 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 33,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.65 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $932.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,217 shares to 180,483 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,536 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).