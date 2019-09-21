Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Position by $499,772 as Stock Value Rose; Balyasny Asset Management Lowered Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $89.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 5,736 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248,000, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – ? Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 24/05/2018 – AUSTRALIAN COURT ORDERS ACCC APPEAL VS PFIZER BE DISMISSED; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN, PFIZER SAW PRODUCTION ISSUES AFTER FDA WARNING LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 3.31M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44B for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 465,705 shares to 468,943 shares, valued at $51.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss by 241,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howland Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 61,693 shares. 58,350 were reported by Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cordasco Fincl Net reported 2,261 shares. Monarch Mngmt holds 1.83% or 118,048 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Com Of Newtown owns 76,156 shares. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc holds 70,052 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hemenway Co Lc holds 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 10,166 shares. First Washington stated it has 5,400 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 21,928 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested in 71,171 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.13% or 9,911 shares. Jacobs And Ca, California-based fund reported 178,672 shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 3.40M shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancshares stated it has 35,770 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Company reported 1.53M shares stake.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.98 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 70,549 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company. Thompson Investment holds 0.13% or 7,415 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 6,451 shares. Cap Research Glob Invsts invested in 0.02% or 536,700 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 10,856 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.13% or 1.11 million shares. Holderness Invests Co has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 246,158 were reported by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,400 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.04% or 333,514 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).