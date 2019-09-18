Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Raised Position; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Boosted Its Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake by $446,488; Stock Value Declined

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 1313.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 26,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 28,264 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 210,844 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 5,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 72,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, up from 66,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 667,757 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M

