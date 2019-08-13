Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.77 Million; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Upped as Shares Declined

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 102,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.37 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.09 million, up from 9.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 1.69 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 54,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.47 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 1.77 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.38M for 30.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 700 shares. Assetmark reported 12,184 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.75 million shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Co reported 4.57M shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Washington Trust has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,163 shares. Old Savings Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Norinchukin Bankshares The owns 75,441 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com has 0.07% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,296 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt stated it has 2,309 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares accumulated 0.03% or 6,589 shares. Motco holds 0% or 329 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset owns 1.28% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 179,706 shares. Roberts Glore & Il owns 5,760 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 31,539 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $86.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holding Inc (NYSE:THR) by 106,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.3% or 25,306 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc invested in 0.51% or 210,231 shares. Blue Finance Cap accumulated 6,216 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 11,462 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Aviva Plc has 0.68% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.38% or 73,956 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com stated it has 22,828 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 589,751 shares. Choate Inv Advsr holds 7,907 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Michigan-based Lvm Mngmt Mi has invested 0.92% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 52,941 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.98M shares. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 13,846 shares stake. Pro Inc owns 3,000 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.