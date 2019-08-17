Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $132.84 Million; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Cut Its Walmart (WMT) Position as Share Value Rose

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 76.86% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 04/05/2018 – BRIEF-Flipkart Board Approves $15 Bln Stake Sale Deal To Walmart – Bloomberg Citing; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Lord & Taylor ready for new web store rollout; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 28/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L IN ADVANCED TALKS TO COMBINE WITH WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 10/04/2018 – Walmart Gets More Selective With Web Sellers After Growth Spurt; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart to buy 77% stake in Flipkart for $16bln; online-retailer valued at $20.78bln

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s Valuation Becoming Frothy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why it Might Be Worthwhile to Consider Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Walmart Is So Loved After Earnings, and Why Itâ€™s Beating Amazon in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 113,015 shares to 418,510 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan has 81,824 shares for 4.11% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,656 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,831 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.52% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Atria Limited Liability invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 8.87 million shares. Yhb Invest Advsrs invested 0.26% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bessemer Gru owns 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 37,913 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 14,568 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Texas-based fund reported 11,619 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp, New York-based fund reported 27,600 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 27,641 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 113,894 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,270 shares.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 77,800 shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $248.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95M shares, and cut its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Limited Liability Co holds 214,617 shares. Yhb Advisors Inc reported 0.14% stake. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 25,006 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Management has 160,496 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 0.06% or 4,216 shares. 4,494 are owned by Condor Mgmt. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.15% or 1,950 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4,440 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 7,953 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 29,265 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Co owns 18,956 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 3,261 shares. Invesco invested in 0.14% or 4.86M shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak reported 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Martin Currie Limited has 0.32% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 51,765 shares.