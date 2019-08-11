Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $132.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Ancora Advisors Has Decreased Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $1.96 Million

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 37,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 115,974 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 153,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 862,382 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE REPORTS NEW $3.0B UNSECURED CREDIT LINE; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 19/04/2018 – DJ CyrusOne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONE); 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc Com by 251,122 shares to 736,813 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 14,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.06% or 3.59M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 39,752 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 240 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Co accumulated 0.18% or 520,997 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 18,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 1.02% or 453,161 shares. Ejf invested in 5,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Usca Ria Limited Company has invested 0.11% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 22,672 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 37,728 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Qs Limited Co holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. KLAYKO MICHAEL bought $99,901 worth of stock.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $129.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 302,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.59M shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

