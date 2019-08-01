Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Jag Capital Management Decreased Position by $838,024; Micron Technology (MU) Holder Greenleaf Trust Increased Stake by $592,778

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 72.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 14,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 34,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 19,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 5.65M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 9,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 29,346 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 38,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $105.45. About 688,358 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum has invested 2.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Private Asset Mngmt holds 2.3% or 312,150 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 136,096 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.12% or 63,500 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 8,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 34,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Herald Mgmt accumulated 25,000 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 795 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.43% or 61,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 5.02M shares. Tekne Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.72% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Maverick Cap accumulated 131,190 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Management holds 11,490 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 3,289 shares to 19,905 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 87,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,436 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.65 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Copper Rock Prtn Lc invested in 1.58% or 247,867 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 52,501 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested 0.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Montecito Bancorp And accumulated 15,391 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 14,324 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 382,906 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Diversified Trust Commerce reported 23,312 shares. 16,240 are held by North Star Inv Mngmt Corp. First Personal Financial Services invested in 413 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp invested in 636 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ami Inv accumulated 2.49% or 53,598 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,864 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co Cl A by 7,673 shares to 44,955 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS).