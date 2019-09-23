Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Upped Stake; Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Boosted Stake in Greenhill & Co (GHL) by $493,298 as Share Value Declined

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 234.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 13,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 19,829 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81 million, up from 5,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.29. About 1.37 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 37,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.43% . The institutional investor held 114,227 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 76,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Greenhill & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 81,127 shares traded. Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) has declined 48.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHL News: 09/05/2018 – Greenhill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill & Co. Announces Final Results Of Its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 19/03/2018 – GREENHILL HIRES AUGUSTINE AS CO-HEAD NA FINANCING ADVISORY; 02/04/2018 – Nick Melton to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Telecommunications & Infrastructure Corporate Advisory; 01/05/2018 – Michael Masterson to Join Greenhill in NY as Head of Transportation Corporate Advisory; 14/03/2018 Ali Akbar to Join Greenhill in New York as a Managing Director Focused on the Midstream Energy Sector; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q Rev $87.5M; 19/03/2018 – Greenhill Hires Rothschild Veteran Augustine for Restructuring; 03/05/2018 – Greenhill 1Q EPS 21c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 15,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clean Harbors Inc Com (NYSE:CLH) by 22,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,900 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 287,763 shares to 459,831 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 487,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sleep Number Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold GHL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 15.89 million shares or 8.93% less from 17.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.