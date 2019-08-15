Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder First Business Financial Services Trimmed Stake by $398,024 as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Guild Investment Management Cut Its Position by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Analyst: Apple and America’s big internet companies have no reason to fear a Trump trade war with China; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 23/03/2018 – Apple Siri creators built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: STUDENTS TO NOW GET 200GB ICLOUD STORAGE, UP FROM 5GB; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 3.93 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville State Bank holds 3.75% or 107,049 shares in its portfolio. 138,407 are held by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Ironsides Asset Advisors Lc has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,333 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shamrock Asset Lc invested in 0.19% or 1,246 shares. Btim reported 1.02M shares stake. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,480 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 1,389 shares. Weatherstone Capital holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,603 shares. Cambridge invested in 1.4% or 21,657 shares. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davenport And Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advisors, a Alabama-based fund reported 54,000 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt reported 41,409 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv stated it has 14,880 shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Fiserv (FISV) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 103,392 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $63.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 13,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).