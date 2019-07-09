Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder First Business Financial Services Lowered Stake by $398,024; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 2.23M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $352.52. About 3.85 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.69 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 10,316 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Chatham reported 30,600 shares. Brinker owns 4,670 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stifel Financial stated it has 486,556 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 1.99 million shares or 0% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 17 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 369,138 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. 3,257 are held by Of Virginia Ltd Company. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 2,556 shares. Kistler holds 0.49% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,112 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 935 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 45,632 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,079 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Van Eck Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,688 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.07% or 21,188 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 23,033 shares to 75,819 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 28.92 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $178.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 103,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles invested in 4.34% or 31,597 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 13,666 shares. New South Management Inc holds 1.39 million shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,344 shares. Moreover, Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability Company has 1.77% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 998,580 shares. North Point Managers Corporation Oh holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 231,499 shares. Golub Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 354,645 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 4,180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Sullivan Wa has 55,922 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,000 shares stake. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept holds 12,029 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies has invested 0.31% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 82,126 were reported by Broderick Brian C.