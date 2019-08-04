Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder First Business Financial Services Lowered Position; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) Holding by $321,520 as Market Value Declined

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.36 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil Corp. (XOM) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,954 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxonmobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 280,385 shares to 493,196 shares, valued at $60.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.11% or 446,865 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 235,445 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Barometer Capital Management invested in 180,250 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp holds 180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martin Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 4.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Roberts Glore & Inc Il has invested 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 186,831 shares. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6.44% or 745,645 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 427,411 shares. Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 529,487 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 0.15% or 7,785 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Invest Group accumulated 15,133 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or holds 1.76% or 67,744 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 4,030 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Com owns 17,055 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Inv has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 90,862 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 498,333 shares. 705,749 are held by Da Davidson And Company. Bainco International Invsts invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 57,001 shares. Chevy Chase Inc invested in 1.22% or 3.68M shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,714 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 80,532 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prtn (Us) Lp accumulated 0.04% or 15,735 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Incorporated holds 1.25% or 128,116 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 10,629 shares to 111,013 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).