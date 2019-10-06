Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Lowered Its Stake by $224.70 Million as Valuation Rose; Citadel Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Umb Finl (UMBF) by $8.19 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.97 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361.56M, down from 6.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 3.38 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 1614.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 126,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The hedge fund held 133,828 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.81M, up from 7,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.98. About 150,448 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UMB Financial Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Snap, Square, Tailored Brands, U.S. casinos – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How St. Louis helped UMB Bank surpass $1 billion in revenue – St. Louis Business Journal” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is UMB (UMBF) Down 10.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “In just four years, UMB becomes a commercial real estate player – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $46,020 activity.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,424 shares to 7,876 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (Put) (NYSE:AON) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,100 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 40.79 million shares or 2.75% less from 41.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Cap Mgmt holds 1.89% or 27,644 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 5,873 shares stake. Sandy Spring National Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 16,788 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 1.20M shares. Signaturefd Limited has 21 shares. 7,600 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 23,538 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.84% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 17,667 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 333 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 77,785 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 128 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 28.41 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Rides on Strategic Business Moves, Debt High – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 484,101 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $441.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.13 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).