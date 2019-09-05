Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Lowered Stake by $872,080; Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $9.18 Million

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61 million, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 1.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 114,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.15 million, up from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $66.38. About 9.61M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie: IMBRUVICA Plus GAZYVA Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie’s VENCLEXTA is Oral Therapy for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares to 398,600 shares, valued at $10.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 49,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.57 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Fiserv Stock Rose 15.7% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 16.59 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp reported 193,861 shares. Pennsylvania holds 3,400 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 3.76% or 3.21 million shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors reported 150,618 shares. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0.09% or 1.64M shares. 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,893 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 6,324 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.05% or 841,598 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Llc, South Dakota-based fund reported 110,285 shares. 327,444 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru Holdings. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 268,170 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept reported 0.45% stake.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 108,528 shares to 328,693 shares, valued at $26.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 58,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,423 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02 million was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M.