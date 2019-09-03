Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Has Lowered Its Position by $2.39 Million as Stock Value Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Raised by Orleans Capital Management Corp

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 27,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 70,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 97,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 47.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 22,086 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 14,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 78,001 shares. Kornitzer Ks reported 0.44% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Group Inc holds 0.06% or 183,768 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Financial Group owns 81,339 shares. Amp Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Mercantile Tru Commerce accumulated 2,910 shares. Seatown Hldg Pte invested in 360,000 shares or 3.74% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Management Mi owns 4,100 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Montag A & Associates invested in 1.94% or 236,586 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 74,152 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 494,742 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 211,886 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) 38% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,345 shares to 50,105 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,015 shares, and has risen its stake in United Tech (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWB, PYPL, ACN, TXN – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.