Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Congress Asset Management Company Has Increased Stake; Newmont Mng (NEM) Share Price Rose While Gam Holding Ag Increased Stake

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 40.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 88,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 304,735 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.90M, up from 216,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 4.01 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated (FISV) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 18,523 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 12,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $107.86. About 842,568 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 970,970 shares to 5,721 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,607 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsr Ltd holds 6,064 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj holds 101,273 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 49,642 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 3,736 shares. Punch & Assoc Mngmt invested in 0.69% or 91,919 shares. Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.47% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Foundry Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 11,347 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc holds 0% or 178 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin invested in 0.04% or 9,608 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parkside Finance Bancshares Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Inc has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sterling Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 75,371 shares.

