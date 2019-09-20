Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Colony Group Cut Its Position by $371,826 as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Finemark National Bank & Trust Upped Its Holding

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 210,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.19M, down from 214,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.57. About 1.21 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 16,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 458,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.09 million, up from 442,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 7.14 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” published on May 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons to Buy Cisco After Its Solid Second Quarter – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Which 5G Stocks will Be the Biggest Winners? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Investment Advsr invested in 2.44% or 35,450 shares. Advisory Incorporated has 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 301,101 shares. Blb&B Advisors Llc accumulated 208,966 shares. 812,328 were reported by Wedge Cap L LP Nc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 53,192 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.07% or 530,625 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.48 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 143,858 shares. Mcrae Mngmt Inc owns 4,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Company reported 25,250 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt reported 64,030 shares stake. Sterling Mngmt has invested 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Marco Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 349,575 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.2% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 43,122 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 5,716 shares to 28,393 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,929 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pension Ser holds 0.16% or 509,335 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 1.69 million shares. Moreover, Us Bancshares De has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 242,787 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kbc Nv invested in 46,520 shares. Torray Ltd has invested 2.27% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Cambridge Gru Inc Inc has 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Greenwich owns 2,565 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 2,953 shares. Selz Ltd Llc invested in 16,000 shares. Toscafund Asset Management Llp accumulated 186,284 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 145,040 shares. First Personal Service accumulated 433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated reported 1,330 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company invested in 0.2% or 2,968 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56M for 28.38 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Value (VTV) by 6,485 shares to 36,243 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Gp (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Fiserv (FISV) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.