Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $694,330; Cordasco Financial Network Has Boosted Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $305,085 as Stock Value Rose

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $160.43. About 1.99M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 57,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 64,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43 million and $102.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Carderock Capital Management Inc, which manages about $350.61M and $264.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,056 shares to 46,099 shares, valued at $6.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH) by 7,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.