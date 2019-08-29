Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Archon Partners Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Sysco (SYY) Holder Edgestream Partners LP Boosted Stake by $2.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 33,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 259,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, down from 292,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $106.75. About 1.20 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 32,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The hedge fund held 205,015 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, up from 172,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 2.30 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Fiserv (FISV) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWR, FISV, LHX, SRE: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PayActiv Streamlines Earned Wage Access with Fiserv Digital Payments Technology – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 161,178 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) owns 119 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited has invested 0.37% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wespac Lc stated it has 6,064 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Co reported 2,700 shares stake. 214,617 are held by Colony Grp Ltd Com. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 246,272 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 94,312 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru Communications invested in 664,500 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 841,598 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 13,770 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 9,708 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated owns 897 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.53 million for 31.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 71,316 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa has 39,369 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 47,325 shares. Scotia Inc owns 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 43,717 shares. Pacific Global Invest Management Company stated it has 127,037 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv owns 40,068 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Peoples Svcs holds 14,625 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Lc reported 171 shares. 3,347 are owned by Meristem Family Wealth Ltd. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 724,702 shares. Lsv Asset Management has 2,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 119,223 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 123,095 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).