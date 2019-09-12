Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Position by $499,772; Chimerix (CMRX) Stock Value Rose While Opaleye Management Has Boosted Stake

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $103.29. About 1.78M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Chimerix Inc (CMRX) by 53.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 510,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.84% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35M, up from 960,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Chimerix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 263,875 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 14/05/2018 – Prosight Management LP Exits Position in Chimerix; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chimerix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMRX)

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0.09% or 1.60M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc owns 2,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Lc reported 17,799 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 23,792 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund stated it has 8,184 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 80,417 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 0.79% stake. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 169,459 shares. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Alexandria invested in 0.04% or 2,700 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 4,935 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Greenwich Invest Mgmt invested in 2,565 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Kornitzer Management Ks has 0.47% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.85% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 13,575 shares to 32,006 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. 18,000 shares valued at $64,800 were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J on Tuesday, May 28. Shares for $87,678 were bought by MIDDLETON FRED A on Friday, May 10.