Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While North Point Portfolio Managers Has Cut Its Position; Lmr Partners Llp Upped Its Holding in American Tower (AMT) by $2.63 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 213.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 18,936 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 6,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $223.01. About 534,602 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 5,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 226,033 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, down from 231,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 1.16M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REITs: The 4 Investment Rules You Should Know – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering of 3000000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich slips 1.4% after BMO steps to sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Apartment REITs to Buy Right Now Read Full Article – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability Com owns 21,695 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 0.45% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 11 shares. 25,502 are owned by Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Fort Point Partners Lc has 0.12% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,497 shares. Alphaone Lc has 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 115 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York owns 87,169 shares. 2,000 were reported by Kj Harrison & Prtn Incorporated. Ent Financial Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Condor Cap invested in 14,213 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Carroll Fincl accumulated 0.05% or 2,598 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Essex Ser Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,302 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 2,698 shares. Cap Global holds 0.27% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 4.12M shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 18,606 shares to 24,833 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 212,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,679 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $545.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10,412 shares to 38,231 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Fintech Alternatives to Square & Fiserv with Big Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PayActiv Streamlines Earned Wage Access with Fiserv Digital Payments Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.13% or 547,686 shares. Torray Ltd Llc holds 2.27% or 239,350 shares in its portfolio. Conning reported 7,097 shares stake. Assetmark holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 11,708 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has 12,245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.14% or 583,367 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 3,930 shares. Camarda Advsr holds 6 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.36 million shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.3% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 19,508 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 58,068 shares. Welch Gp Llc owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco invested in 0% or 505 shares. Hm Payson And owns 318,865 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.13% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).