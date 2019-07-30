Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Raised by $132.84 Million Its Position; Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Core Lab N.V. (CLB) Position as Share Value Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Core Lab N.V. (CLB) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 209,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 318,412 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.95M, down from 527,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Core Lab N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 306,352 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.6. About 4.18 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CLB shares while 87 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 44.10 million shares or 7.51% less from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.58% or 41,376 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,694 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Ls Investment has invested 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 264,640 shares. 71,153 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.52% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Shelter Ins Retirement Plan owns 0.77% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 21,600 shares. Howe Rusling Inc stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 3,019 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation has 3,205 shares. Moreover, Moors & Cabot has 0.1% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Needham Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 6,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Btim stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories: The Valuation Is Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Core Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 119,992 shares to 2.73M shares, valued at $110.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 126,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.19M for 24.87 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 460,300 shares to 11.55M shares, valued at $789.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 368,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 520,927 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).