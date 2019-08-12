Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Dudley & Shanley Decreased by $872,080 Its Stake; As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Spark Investment Management Decreased by $9.91 Million Its Holding

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 2.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 346,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.61M, down from 356,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.3. About 4.17M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 63.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 119,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 68,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 187,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 1.03M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2019 : NYMT, FDC, ERIC, NFLX, AMD, FISV, NOK, TVIX, ACB, NVS, TEVA, TOT – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fiserv (FISV) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru National Bank owns 164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.11% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 15,004 shares. Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Assocs owns 275,749 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca invested 3.3% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 120,900 shares. 10,195 are owned by Cadence Commercial Bank Na. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,794 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% or 7 shares in its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 0.51% or 1.45M shares. First Citizens Fincl Bank & holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 22,652 shares. Merian Global (Uk) has invested 0.67% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,376 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14,000 shares to 25,599 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 81,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).