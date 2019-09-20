Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Df Dent & Co Has Decreased Its Holding; United American Securities Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $3.31 Million as Share Price Declined

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.64M, down from 18,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 17/04/2018 – NEW lRl REPORT ANALYZES IMPACT OF AMAZON’S ACQUISITION OF WHOLE FOODS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 56,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 78,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19 million, down from 135,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $104.91. About 2.88M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.99 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tikvah Management Ltd has 14.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,219 shares. Renaissance Lc has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Management Lp has 80,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw & Inc has 1.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh invested in 409 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited reported 10,152 shares stake. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com New York accumulated 12,722 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Kames Cap Public Ltd Co holds 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 70,311 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Cap LP owns 550 shares. Hodges Capital Management reported 1,132 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Sands Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Edge Ltd Com accumulated 3,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Meyer Handelman holds 0.75% or 7,784 shares. Chilton Management Ltd Co has 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,515 are held by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Veritable Lp owns 13,638 shares. Covey Capital Advsr Lc reported 0.98% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.21% or 456,880 shares. Woodstock Corp has 0.73% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 46,131 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Co stated it has 234,900 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 435,737 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited accumulated 12,982 shares. Ifrah Finance owns 12,435 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Tiemann accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 448,072 shares. Carlson Cap Management holds 2,260 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whitnell has invested 3.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $635.56M for 28.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Lane Inc by 16,540 shares to 146,558 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 37,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genesee And Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

