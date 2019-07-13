Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose While Albert D Mason Lowered Stake by $1.25 Million; Jackson Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Intel (INTC)

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 14,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 35,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 354.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 55,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 20.15M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich To Participate In Senate Intel Committee Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 26/04/2018 – Intel executives say they ‘bit off a little too much’ amid 10-nanometer chip delays; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 2,724 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 57,516 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Llc. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 2,533 are held by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc. Signature Est & Investment Ltd Company accumulated 263,105 shares. Axa stated it has 9,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.12% or 1.53M shares. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Com has 0.37% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 5,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc owns 492,729 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 7,195 shares. Whitnell holds 3.05% or 89,691 shares in its portfolio.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 42,276 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Company holds 40,000 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership has 0.76% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 77,375 shares. Agf Invests owns 245,309 shares. Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser Ltd reported 0.1% stake. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 574,748 shares. Phocas Fincl has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh invested in 18,676 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Farmers Bancorporation holds 1.93% or 66,171 shares in its portfolio. 311,003 were reported by John G Ullman & Assocs. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation holds 0.63% or 50,243 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Linscomb Williams owns 138,007 shares. Natixis holds 1.13M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

