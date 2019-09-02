Fiserv (FISV) Position Held by Kensico Capital Management Corp; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Parsec Financial Management Inc

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,598 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 1,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 48,100 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $194.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 337,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.