Fiserv (FISV) Position Has Raised by Kensico Capital Management Corp; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Boosted Its Position in Carnival (CCL) as Market Valuation Declined

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 7.56 million shares traded or 123.03% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 9,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,681 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 36,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 1.43M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, Carnival Corp CEO says; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up Approximately 2.5% to 3.5 %; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Disappointment in Store for Fiserv (FISV) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ManpowerGroup (MAN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.49M shares to 2.11M shares, valued at $80.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 337,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Carnival adds seven new Baltimore-to-Bermuda cruises in 2020 – bizjournals.com” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Stocks to Buy Based on Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29,796 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,982 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

