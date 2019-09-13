Fiserv (FISV) Position Has Boosted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc; Novare Capital Management Increased Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 255.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 93,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 130,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video); 27/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 10,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $286.94M, up from 3.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 4.47M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2,114 shares to 59,907 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,759 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,680 shares to 5,250 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,253 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

