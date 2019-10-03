Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose While Westwood Management Upped by $10.27 Million Its Stake; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Market Valuation Declined, Hightower Advisors Has Increased Position by $411,128

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 273,384 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.24 million, up from 270,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 4.12 million shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.25-Adj EPS $11.25; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAISED FULL-YEAR PROFIT PER SHARE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by 59.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 112,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 301,322 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.47 million, up from 188,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 3.12M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $779.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,180 shares to 97,960 shares, valued at $14.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,143 shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 6,717 shares to 32,874 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,199 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1.