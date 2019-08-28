Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose While Veritas Investment Management Llp Decreased Holding; Valueact Holdings LP Upped Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) as Market Valuation Declined

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 29.52M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41B, up from 27.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.15M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 143,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 745,645 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83 million, down from 889,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.79. About 883,750 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 6,812 shares stake. Sun Life Inc holds 666 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver has invested 0.18% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 5,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 4.86 million shares. Cwm Lc invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 23,312 were reported by Diversified Comm. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,977 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 253,800 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 4,301 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.14M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Star Management owns 16,240 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 35,336 shares. Woodstock Corporation stated it has 0.73% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Destination Wealth Mgmt, California-based fund reported 410 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $587.83 million for 31.04 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,177 shares to 920,773 shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (NYSE:XYL) by 29,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 729,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

