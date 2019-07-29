Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose While Marshall & Sullivan Has Trimmed Stake by $599,896; Cordasco Financial Network Lowered Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $404,700 as Stock Value Rose

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 6,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94M, down from 62,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.67. About 12.23 million shares traded or 211.19% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 2,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,735 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, down from 8,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $231.16. About 713,076 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marietta Prns Lc holds 1.77% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 63,660 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0% or 80 shares. Janney Limited Liability Co has 2,440 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason accumulated 20,988 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 409,755 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 1.37% or 249,344 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,893 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). First Republic Inc holds 68,207 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,928 shares. Pggm Invests owns 103,050 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Howland Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 15,004 shares. Dana Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.50M for 30.43 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 25.13 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $99.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,494 shares to 209,570 shares, valued at $32.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

