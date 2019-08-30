Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; Strs Ohio Has Cut Oracle Sys. Corp. (ORCL) Stake as Valuation Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.74 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Oracle Sys. Corp. (ORCL) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 56,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.48 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Oracle Sys. Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 4.88 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $129.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 224,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fintech Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Shine – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Horizon Investments Lc reported 2,410 shares stake. Envestnet Asset holds 0.03% or 234,161 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 6,087 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & invested in 18,956 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 6,764 shares. Group Incorporated Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Sterling Mgmt Ltd reported 75,371 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement holds 17,120 shares. South State Corp invested in 0.91% or 99,722 shares. Toth Advisory invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 2.14M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Ltd has 1.23 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cap Fund has 0.02% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 40,469 shares to 506,549 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 1,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Inc invested in 1.21% or 224,523 shares. 169,920 are held by Twin Capital Mgmt. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 16,043 shares. Moreover, Jones Lllp has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 145,346 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lincluden Management reported 65,465 shares stake. Moreover, Adell Harriman Carpenter has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated stated it has 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Independent Investors Incorporated has 58,200 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Victory Cap has 37,328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% or 4,158 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Tru owns 22,275 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Com has 58,066 shares. Mirae Asset Invests stated it has 233,896 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 29,477 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.