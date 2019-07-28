Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Position by $4.85 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Upped by Atika Capital Management Llc

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 91.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 55,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $466,000, down from 60,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33 million shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT NOW ACCOUNTS FOR 50% OF REVENUE AND 55% OF MEMBERSHIPS; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – QTRLY SHR INCLUDED $41 MLN NON-CASH UNREALIZED LOSS FROM F/X REMEASUREMENT ON EUROBOND; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,600 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 2,533 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management holds 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 1.06 million shares. Wendell David Assoc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 173,084 shares. Security National Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 5,145 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 41,222 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 78,454 shares. Legacy Private Co holds 1.86% or 177,487 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 35,524 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 42,845 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 20,700 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd reported 129,052 shares stake.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,818 shares to 22,318 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 42,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88M for 31.57 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.09% or 2,256 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 0.18% stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 12,880 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Addison has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Accuvest Advisors reported 2,918 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds Ltd Llc has 45,000 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Tiger Eye Capital Llc holds 2.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 23,546 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability holds 724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP invested 1.78% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Columbus Circle Investors invested 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 472 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0.14% or 64,878 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 107,000 shares to 93,000 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).