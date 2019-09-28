Fiserv (FISV) Holding Maintained by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Valuation Rose, Atria Investments Cut Stake by $5.90 Million

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 90.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 125,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 12,976 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, down from 138,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 11.21 million shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,812 shares to 135,584 shares, valued at $19.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 56,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.