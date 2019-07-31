Fiserv (FISV) Holding Maintained by Barometer Capital Management Inc; Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) Holder Hendley & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.94 Million as Share Value Declined

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 67,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 112,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 2.22M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington (EXPD) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 25,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,045 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Int’l Of Washington for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 252,564 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 1.54% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Martin Currie Limited holds 0.32% or 51,765 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Burney Com holds 0.1% or 18,222 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 247,746 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 0.6% or 1.41 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Covington Advsrs Inc holds 2.79% or 93,654 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 3.52 million shares. 10 were accumulated by Sageworth Tru Communications. 2,741 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 15,671 were reported by Argent Trust. Wendell David Associate owns 173,084 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 464,122 shares. Stevens Mngmt LP reported 64,424 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 81,356 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Stewart & Patten Lc holds 5,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 41,240 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 53,331 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding accumulated 0.06% or 150 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). 211,200 were accumulated by Adage Cap Grp Inc Lc. Schwartz Counsel invested in 0.45% or 110,000 shares. Tiaa Cref reported 355,353 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 2,894 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability invested in 6,918 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 39,925 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pinnacle owns 3,160 shares.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 2.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.79 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $139.31M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.