Fiserv (FISV) Holding Boosted by Kensico Capital Management Corp; Cit Group Com New (CIT) Holder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Raised Stake by $6.95 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cit Group Inc Com New (CIT) by 405.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 147,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 184,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, up from 36,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cit Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 486,123 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 05/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: CIT group renews early at Tishman’s 11 West 42nd Street; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 15/05/2018 – CIT Northbridge Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $30 Million Credit Facility for Alliance Time; 30/05/2018 – CIT Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – OneWest Bank Announces New Small Business Banking Promotion; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Former Chief Risk Officer Robert Rowe to Leave Co to Pursue Other Opportunities; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The hedge fund held 3.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT and Operation HOPE Introduce Launch and Grow in Southern California – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OneWest Bank Launches New Promotion Supporting Local Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT to Acquire Mutual of Omaha Bank – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “OneWest Bank Now Offers Zelle® – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $60 Million Financing for Partners Pharmacy – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

