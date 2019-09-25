Fiserv (FISV) Holder Windward Capital Management Company Lowered Position; Mengis Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by $3.89 Million

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 4,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 267,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.35 million, down from 271,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.76. About 6.84M shares traded or 32.99% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 163.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 42,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 69,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 1.36 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS SANDOZ HAD A TOUGH FIRST QUARTER, STRONG PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE US BUT CONTINUED PRICE PRESSURES THERE, LOOKING FORWARD TO UPCOMING BIOSIMILARS LAUNCHES; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 30/04/2018 – NOVARTIS PHASE III BROLUCIZUMAB DATA DEMONSTRATES RELIABILITY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CHALLENGING UPTAKE OF BIOSIMILARS DUE TO STRUCTURE OF U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Novartis: AveXis Deal Has Multi-Billion Dollar Sales Potential; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S TO ADDRESS SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK ALLEGED KICKBACK LITIGATION AS PART OF INVESTOR DAY EVENT — PRESENTATION; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS AVXS-101 HAS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN THE US, PRIME DESIGNATION IN THE EU AND SAKIGAKE IN JAPAN; EXPECTED US PATIENT AVAILABILITY IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – Sterling falls 0.5 pct vs Swiss franc on Novartis-GSK deal; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 3,494 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cwm Limited Co holds 2,702 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 43,464 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability has 3.82 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 383,067 shares stake. Dearborn Ptnrs reported 2,400 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 145,040 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 250,082 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 153,455 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability stated it has 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Moreover, Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 25,050 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,608 shares. Private owns 12,200 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 27.89 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp Com (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,975 shares to 11,050 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

